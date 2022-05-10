Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,304.46 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,598.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2,746.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.