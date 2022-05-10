Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. 5,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,535. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

