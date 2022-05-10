Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

QLTA stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

