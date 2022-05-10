Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEED. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 356,646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 57,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

