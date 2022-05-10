RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $97.41 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $97.41 million and approximately $21,552.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $30,344.51 or 0.99868221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

