RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

RPT stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

