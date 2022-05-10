Royal Bank of Canada Trims Information Services (TSE:ISV) Target Price to C$25.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISV. Raymond James set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Information Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

TSE ISV opened at C$21.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.59. Information Services has a one year low of C$20.13 and a one year high of C$33.87.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

