Royal Bank of Canada Trims ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price to $315.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $249.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $248.01 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.