Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,731 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $47,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.35. 70,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.05. The company has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $96.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

