Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $96.76

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.76 and last traded at $96.77, with a volume of 97581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.05.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 651,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,585,000 after buying an additional 210,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

