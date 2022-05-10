Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Rover Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Rover Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. 707,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

