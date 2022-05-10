Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,742. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

