Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $5.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of research firms have commented on ROOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Root stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,784,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,859. The company has a market capitalization of $373.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Root has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Root will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

