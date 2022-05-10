Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at HSBC from $293.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

Shares of ROK opened at $203.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.94. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $202.38 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 117,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

