Robert W. Pittman Buys 40,745 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 40,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of IHRT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 1,495,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,833. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.49.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.