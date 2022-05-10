Robert W. Pittman Buys 40,745 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 40,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IHRT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 1,495,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,833. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.49.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IHRT shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

