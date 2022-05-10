Robert W. Baird Trims Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price to $71.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA opened at $29.79 on Friday. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $50,465.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Natera by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.