Robert W. Baird Cuts BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $95.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.