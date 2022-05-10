RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

RNG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.49. 4,580,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,781. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

