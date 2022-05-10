Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Trading 3.4% Higher

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.00. 46,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 348,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
The firm has a market cap of $63.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.
Retail Value (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.
About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)
RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.
