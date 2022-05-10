Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Trading 3.4% Higher

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.00. 46,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 348,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The firm has a market cap of $63.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Retail Value by 5,982.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 647,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 637,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 559,132 shares during the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Retail Value by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 415,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 285,674 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Retail Value by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 936,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 233,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Retail Value by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 223,847 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

