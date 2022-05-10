Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON: VOD) recently:

5/4/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 147 ($1.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/26/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/21/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/12/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 147 ($1.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 155 ($1.91). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/29/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/25/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/23/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

LON:VOD traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 118.86 ($1.47). The stock had a trading volume of 66,405,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,765,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.48. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.30 ($1.75). The stock has a market cap of £33.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

