Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $499,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

