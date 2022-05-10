Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $36,621.68 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $36,621.68 and approximately $206,455.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00533032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00098468 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,532.22 or 2.08435103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 977,449,965 coins and its circulating supply is 342,234,999 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

