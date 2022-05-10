Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.48

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 266697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Renasant alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.