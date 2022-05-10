Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.42. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings of $4.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $130.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.