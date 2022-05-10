REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

RGNX stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $860.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

