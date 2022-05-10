Redwire (RDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of RDW stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49. Redwire has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.

