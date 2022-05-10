Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,137 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Red Violet worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 529,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 363,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,202,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDVT stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,913. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $310.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89.

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

