RED (RED) Achieves Market Cap of $419,096.60

RED (RED) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, RED has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $419,096.60 and approximately $30,084.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00257096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017348 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003114 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000092 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

