Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $87,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 393.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 31.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

