Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

REAX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 197,325 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth about $895,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

