Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
REAX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 197,325 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth about $895,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
