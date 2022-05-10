Raze Network Trading 39.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $792,610.96 and approximately $412,228.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded down 39.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00598843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035725 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,345.59 or 1.95791161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00085045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

