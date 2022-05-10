Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 182,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

