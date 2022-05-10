Raymond James Reiterates “C$46.00” Price Target for Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) received a C$46.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s current price.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.30.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down C$1.23 on Tuesday, reaching C$33.79. 444,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,651. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$29.71 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,384.50. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,090,907.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

