Raymond James Reiterates “C$43.00” Price Target for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$707.18.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$31.12 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$25.56 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1599999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.