Raymond James Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) a C$8.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.60.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$2.69 and a one year high of C$7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,344,512.80. Insiders have sold a total of 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149 in the last ninety days.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

