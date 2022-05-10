Raymond James Analysts Give Cameco (TSE:CCO) a C$47.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$47.00 price objective on Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.64.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$19.68 and a 52-week high of C$41.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.11. The stock has a market cap of C$10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.12.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at C$931,900.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

