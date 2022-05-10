Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Rattler Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

