Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.52. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

