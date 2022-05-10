Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 725,796 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,741 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 312,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 5.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

