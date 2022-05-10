Rathbones Group PLC Purchases New Stake in Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.45% of Ipsidy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ipsidy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ipsidy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ipsidy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ipsidy during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ipsidy during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ipsidy alerts:

Shares of Ipsidy stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. Ipsidy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

In related news, insider Cecil N. Smith III acquired 13,514 shares of Ipsidy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $50,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ipsidy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.