Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 231 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $605.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $704.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $814.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $603.44 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

