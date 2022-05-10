Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,510,000 after acquiring an additional 521,267 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,846,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,030,000 after purchasing an additional 633,455 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 760.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,033,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,097,000 after buying an additional 763,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

QRTEA stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.