Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $67.26 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

