Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 667,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

BLDP stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.