Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

