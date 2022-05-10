Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

