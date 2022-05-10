Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,622,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after buying an additional 931,957 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 807,581 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.53.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

