Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 250 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

