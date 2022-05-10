Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,170 ($26.75) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.74) to GBX 2,420 ($29.84) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($31.99) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.12) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rathbones Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,270 ($27.99).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,015 ($24.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230 ($27.49). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,915.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,908.79. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 54 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

Rathbones Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.