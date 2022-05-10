RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,740. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $327.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.99.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $61,013.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,662 shares of company stock valued at $319,891 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

